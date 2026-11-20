French artificial intelligence company Mistral is opening a headquarters for the Asia-Pacific region in Singapore. It also plans to double its regional workforce to 200 employees by 2027, Fortune reports.

Betting on open models

The company is counting on the region’s interest in open-weight models — models that users can download and run on their own hardware. Chinese open models are already being used in Southeast Asia: Singapore’s national AI research program built the latest version of the SEA-LION model based on Alibaba’s Qwen, while OCBC Bank uses open models, including DeepSeek, in more than 30 internal banking tools.

Mistral Chief Commercial Officer Marjorie Janiewicz said the company aims to compete with Chinese developers through hands-on customer support. According to her, deploying an AI model requires not only its intellectual capabilities, but also deployment technologies, tools for building workflows, and engineers who work directly with clients. Janiewicz said Chinese models often lack one or more of these components when companies attempt to put them into production use.

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Research hub and cooperation with the government

The Singapore office will also operate as an expanded Mistral research hub. The company intends to develop advanced models for the region’s public sector, high-tech manufacturing, and robotics. Mistral’s vice president of revenue for the Asia-Pacific region, Jeff Sun, said that more than 70% of the local team consists of engineers and researchers, and that most recent hires were for research and engineering positions.

Mistral’s ties with Singapore began in 2024 after an approach from the country’s Ministry of Defence. In November 2025, the company also signed a memorandum of understanding with Singapore’s Home Team Science and Technology Agency, which operates in the field of public safety. The parties agreed to deepen cooperation in video AI, embodied AI, and cybersecurity.

Mistral positions itself as an alternative to U.S. and Chinese AI providers for organizations seeking autonomy. According to Janiewicz, technological sovereignty has become a requirement for public and private entities when choosing partners to build AI systems.

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