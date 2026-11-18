In the United States, French carbonized viscose fabric Raycarb C2B may become one of the barriers to increasing production of Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles. The material is manufactured by ArianeGroup, while US-based Park Aerospace processes it into a heat-resistant composite to protect solid-fuel rocket motor components, AeroTime reports.

Solid-fuel motors for the PAC-3 MSE are produced by L3Harris, while Lockheed Martin assembles the interceptors at its facility in Camden, Arkansas. The PAC-3 MSE is the most advanced interceptor in the Patriot family: it uses kinetic interception technology against ballistic missiles and has a dual-pulse rocket motor.

Production expansion in France and the US

Raycarb C2B is made from viscose that undergoes controlled heating until it becomes carbon fabric. After impregnation with phenolic resin, it becomes a composite that gradually wears away under high temperatures and protects the motor structure. According to Park Aerospace, the material has also been used in US Navy Standard Missile-3 missiles.

In March 2025, Park Aerospace agreed to advance ArianeGroup €4.59 million for equipment for additional production in France. The company also committed to purchasing approximately €36 million worth of Raycarb C2B through December 2033. The French expansion is expected to begin operating in 2028, with the additional volumes divided equally between Park Aerospace and ArianeGroup programs.

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Park Aerospace Chairman and CEO Brian Shore said these capacities are insufficient to produce 2,000 PAC-3 MSE missiles per year. In July 2026, the companies signed a preliminary agreement to build a separate Raycarb C2B plant in the United States, with all of its output to be received by Park Aerospace. The US company plans to advance $25 million for future deliveries, while the plant's location was not disclosed.

Pentagon plans

The US Army aims to triple PAC-3 MSE production capacity by the end of 2030. In January 2026, the parties set a target of approximately 2,000 interceptors per year, compared with 620 missiles delivered in 2025. In July, the US Army awarded Lockheed Martin a seven-year contract modification worth $53.86 billion, raising the program's total ceiling value to $58.62 billion.

The Pentagon is also seeking to restore domestic production of viscose and carbon materials for solid-fuel motors. At the same time, new materials must still undergo testing and qualification for use in the PAC-3 MSE motor, which could take years. Other production-chain constraints include seekers: in April 2026, the Pentagon signed a seven-year framework agreement with Boeing to triple their output.

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