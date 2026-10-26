A French frigate shot down a ballistic missile near the Belgian minehunter Primula in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in mid-October. Belgium’s Ministry of Defence confirmed the incident to Belgian broadcaster VRT NWS, AeroTime reports.

There are no indications that the Belgian vessel was the target of the launch. Sources of De Morgen, which first reported the interception, suggested that the launch may have been a warning, but its purpose remains unclear. According to the publication, France has launched an investigation into the incident. As of October 26, no group had claimed responsibility for the launch, and Belgium and France had not publicly identified those responsible.

Which vessel may have intercepted the missile

The name of the French frigate has not been officially disclosed. The French Armed Forces General Staff reported that a multipurpose FREMM-class frigate operated in the Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden from October 8 to 15 as part of the EU’s Aspides operation.

Among the vessels in the region was the anti-submarine frigate Languedoc. On the night of October 2, it shot down a drone deemed threatening with gunfire while escorting the container ship CMA CGM Champs Elysées through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. However, Languedoc’s involvement in the interception of the ballistic missile has not been confirmed.

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Protection of the minehunter

FREMM frigates are equipped with Aster surface-to-air missiles. The Aster 30 missile, carried by air-defense frigates and some other FREMM vessels, has ballistic missile defense capabilities. Reports did not specify which exact means was used during this interception.

In March 2024, the French air-defense frigate Alsace intercepted three ballistic missiles launched from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen with Aster 30 missiles, while protecting commercial shipping in the southern Red Sea.

Primula is a Belgian Tripartite-class minehunter based in Zeebrugge. Belgian Navy Commander Tanguy Botman had previously emphasized that the vessel does not have the necessary means of protection to operate independently in a hostile environment and requires cover from other warships.

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