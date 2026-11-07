French filmmaker Vincent Moon presented the live cinema format at Alliance Française in Karachi, Pakistan. During the performance, he edited video recordings of musicians live on stage, complementing the images with musical accompaniment. Dawn reported on the event.

Editing before an audience

A large screen was set up in front of the viewers, while Moon worked with a laptop at a small table. Musical scenes filmed by him appeared on the screen, while the musical arrangement changed along with the visuals. According to the publication, the performance was enjoyed by the audience, which was predominantly young.

Moon said that he had come to Pakistan for the first time. According to him, he has been travelling and documenting music for more than 20 years, seeking to explore musical cultures. Recently, he has been interested in rituals, shamanism, Sufism and other related topics.

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Working with music communities

The filmmaker noted that he had previously worked extensively with rock and indie-pop bands, but later decided to engage more directly with reality. He called musicians people first and foremost and explained that his work focuses on how people create sounds together. Moon films musicians, mostly in villages, and then edits these recordings live in front of an audience.

He also said that he did not want to be part of the music industry and sought to work together with the people and communities he meets. In Pakistan, Moon is travelling around the country and getting to know local residents. According to him, he does not sign contracts with them.

Combining music and images

Emmanuel Bruèrec, director of Alliance Française in Karachi, described Moon's work as a search for music and musicians in different countries. The filmmaker then shows what he has seen to viewers, combining images and music on the screen. Bruèrec noted that Moon can work with different musical traditions, including Persian and Pakistani music.

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