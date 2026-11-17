French robotics startup Genesis AI has raised $500 million in a Series A funding round that valued it at $3.5 billion. This is one of the largest investment rounds in the European robotics sector, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Investors and the company’s plans

The round was co-led by Khosla Ventures, Premji Invest and Eclipse. Investors also include former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, Nvidia and French state investor Bpifrance.

Genesis AI CEO Zhou Xian said the funds raised will be directed toward scaling up production of the flagship Eno robot, expanding data collection and training artificial intelligence. The company also plans to improve the robot’s ability to manipulate objects with its hands.

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Eno robot for industry

Eno is a general-purpose artificial intelligence robot designed for industrial tasks. Its design consists of three sections resembling large playing cards mounted on a wheeled rotating base. The robot can fold into a compact size and rise to approximately human height while operating.

Genesis AI independently develops artificial intelligence systems, hardware and training systems, and also designs actuators, motors, gearboxes and hands for robots. The company uses Nvidia chips for computing.

Genesis AI is currently testing a small number of robots with customers. The startup is working with South Korean company LG CNS, which is testing Eno in manufacturing and logistics. The company is primarily targeting the US market and expects to begin wider deployment of robots among customers in 2027.

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