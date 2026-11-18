French football club Strasbourg has announced the appointment of Vítor Matos as the team’s new head coach. At the same time, Swansea City, currently managed by the 38-year-old Portuguese coach, has not yet officially announced his departure, BBC Sport reports.

Compensation for the coach

Strasbourg are expected to pay Swansea compensation of around £5 million for Matos. In July, the coach extended his contract with Swansea until 2030, but after receiving an offer from the French club last weekend, he informed the club of his wish to leave and said goodbye to the players and staff on Tuesday.

Matos took charge of Swansea in November 2025, replacing Alan Sheehan. Before that, he worked at Portuguese club Marítimo. At the time of his appointment, the team were 20th in the Championship, while they are now sixth, three points behind the top of the table. Last season, Swansea finished 11th under Matos.

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Swansea’s interim staff

Along with Matos, Swansea are likely to be left by members of his staff Diogo Medeiros, Tozé Mendes, Gonçalo Ricca and goalkeeping coach Pedro Pereira. Leon Britton and Christian O’Leary are expected to remain at the club.

Former Swansea captain Ashley Williams is also set to join the interim coaching staff. He, Britton and O’Leary will manage the team while the club searches for Matos’s permanent successor. The interim staff’s first match is scheduled for Saturday against West Bromwich Albion.

Situation at Strasbourg

Strasbourg, who finished eighth last season, are currently 13th in Ligue 1. The team won three of 10 league matches under Hugo Oliveira, who was appointed in the summer after Gary O’Neil left for Ipswich Town.

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