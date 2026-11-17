France’s Strasbourg have contacted Wales’ Swansea over the possible appointment of 38-year-old Vitor Matos as head coach in place of Hugo Oliveira. Matos has made it clear that he wants to move to the Ligue 1 club, The Guardian reports.

Matos’ contract

Matos has a contract with Swansea until 2030, so the Welsh club would be entitled to significant compensation should the coach leave. The Portuguese specialist took charge of the team in November last year and has attracted attention through his work.

After 15 matches, Swansea are sixth in the Championship and occupy a playoff place for promotion to the Premier League. The team have won only one of their last five matches. The club finished last season in 11th place and supported Matos in the transfer market during the summer.

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The situation at Strasbourg

Strasbourg are considering Matos as a replacement for Oliveira, who succeeded Gary O’Neil in July. Under Oliveira, the team have won three of 10 Ligue 1 matches and are two points above the relegation zone.

The French club is owned by BlueCo, Chelsea’s parent company, which acquired it in 2023. Matos joined Swansea from Portugal’s Marítimo, where he spent 12 matches as head coach. It was his first experience of independently managing a senior team.

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