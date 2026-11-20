UFC has suspended 36-year-old French flyweight fighter Manon Fiorot for three months for violating its anti-doping policy. She accepted the sanction after her test showed a low level of ostarine, BBC Sport reports.

Positive result on fight day

Fiorot received a positive test result on September 12, the day of her bout against Alexa Grasso in a title eliminator. The Frenchwoman lost that fight. Fiorot is ranked fourth in the division and has a professional mixed martial arts record of 13 wins and three losses.

According to Combat Sports Anti-Doping, the athlete said that her nutritionist provided her with several dietary supplements that had not previously been part of her usual diet during the week before the fight. Analysis of those supplements found trace amounts of ostarine.

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Suspension period reduced

A second sample, collected on October 16 before Fiorot was notified of the violation, tested negative. Ostarine is prohibited by the UFC's anti-doping partner at all times, and the fighter initially faced a six-month suspension.

UFC said Fiorot's cooperation during the investigation was grounds for reducing the sanction. Her suspension will end on January 19, 2027. UFC's anti-doping policy is administered by Combat Sports Anti-Doping, while sample collection is conducted by Drug Free Sport.

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