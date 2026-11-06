Freshways to cut milk purchase price by 7p — The Guardian

British milk processor Freshways will cut the purchase price paid to farmers by 7p per litre to 29.4p from 1 December. The company, which supplies packaged milk to small shops, cafes, hotels and wholesale companies, explained the decision by weaker conditions in the dairy market and low profitability of drinking milk sales, The Guardian reports.

Freshways managing director Bali Nijjar said that the expected improvement in the dairy market had not materialised, while the company’s costs had risen. The new cut almost offsets the cumulative 9p-per-litre increase that the processor introduced over the previous two months after a hot and dry summer.

Farmers’ reaction

Ian Harvey, chairman of the National Farmers’ Union dairy board, said confidence in the sector was “at its lowest level.” According to him, many producers were already receiving less for milk than it cost to produce. Their costs have been affected by volatile purchase prices, the summer drought, and higher fuel and fertiliser prices.

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Harvey, whose family farm in North Cornwall keeps 160 Holstein and Ayrshire cows, was not directly affected by Freshways’ decision: his milk is processed locally into cheddar cheese. However, he stressed that a sharp rather than gradual price reduction over two or three months makes the situation more difficult for producers.

Prices of other processors

Cooperative Arla Foods, one of the UK’s three largest milk processors alongside Müller and First Milk, also announced a cut in its standard price in November, by 0.45p per litre to 40.41p. At the same time, Arla left its purchase price for organic milk unchanged at 58.25p per litre.

According to Arla’s assessment, global milk supply has stabilised at a high level, while the whey protein market has moved somewhat away from record levels. Dairy market analyst Chris Walkland noted that other processors, including cheddar and mozzarella producers, had kept prices unchanged. He also pointed out that it is difficult for farmers to change the company collecting their milk, as only a small number of processors are taking on new suppliers.

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