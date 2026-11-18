The US Federal Reserve released the minutes of its October meeting, which indicate that nearly all participants, based on their baseline projections for inflation and the labor market, considered a further increase in the target range for the federal funds rate likely. In their view, this is needed to return inflation to the 2% target in a timely manner, CNBC reports.

Rate left unchanged

At its October meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee voted 10 to 2 to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at 3.75–4%. Board of Governors member Lisa Cook and Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Beth Hammack voted for an increase of 0.25 percentage points.

Participants who supported the pause pointed to the benefit of obtaining additional information to determine appropriate monetary policy. At the same time, some officials supported an increase of 0.25 percentage points already in October, while several participants suggested that a larger increase might be needed at the next meeting in December.

AI named an inflation risk

Officials also discussed artificial intelligence separately. The minutes state that demand associated with this technology could become a significant source of inflation risk. Fed staff also warned that off-balance-sheet leasing obligations and circular financing arrangements among AI-related companies could amplify losses if returns on investment in this area fail to meet expectations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Most meeting participants noted that the debt of AI-related companies had grown rapidly, with a significant part of that growth occurring through complex and opaque financial structures. Some officials also drew attention to the growing concentration of such risks among a small number of companies.

Inflation exceeds target level

After the October meeting, the US consumer price index rose by 0.4% for the month, while the core measure excluding food and energy rose by 0.3%. Both results were 0.1 percentage points above expectations. The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not publish annual figures due to the consequences of the US government shutdown in October 2025 and problems with data collection.

Fed officials expect inflation to decline noticeably in 2027 and beyond as the impact of current shocks weakens. Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Christopher Waller said that the committee should consider a 0.5-percentage-point rate increase in December. According to CME Group FedWatch, markets are fully pricing in a 0.25-percentage-point increase at the December 8–9 meeting.

Read us on