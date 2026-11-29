The US Federal Reserve has begun its quiet period ahead of its final monetary policy meeting of the year. For two weeks, central bank officials are prohibited from publicly commenting on policy issues. As The National reports, this period will last from November 28 to December 10.

According to CME Group, traders largely expect the Fed to raise the target range for the benchmark rate by 25 basis points following its December 8–9 meeting. These expectations are being shaped by signs of persistent and broader inflation in the United States.

Inflation exceeds the Fed’s target

In October, the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator rose by 3.8% year on year, substantially above the central bank’s 2% target. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, stood at 3.3%.

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC on November 20 that he was “very, very concerned about inflation.” According to him, price increases are spreading to an increasing number of categories of goods and services rather than being concentrated in individual segments.

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The November Beige Book review, which summarizes reports from the 12 Federal Reserve districts, said that prices generally increased moderately across the country. Respondents reported continued cost pressures in energy, transportation, healthcare, insurance and from tariffs. They also expect further increases in costs and prices in the coming months.

Some officials support tighter action

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said after the October decision to leave the rate unchanged that the central bank was committed to ensuring price stability, but he did not outline further steps. At the same time, other voting members of the committee spoke in favor of a rate increase at the December meeting.

Waller said he would be open even to a 50-basis-point increase. Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook, who voted against keeping the rate unchanged in October, warned that the Fed risks falling behind developments. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Beth Hammack also called for a more decisive approach to prevent inflation expectations from becoming entrenched.

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