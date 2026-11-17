The US Federal Reserve, in its new financial stability report, separately assessed financing for the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure for the first time. As Fortune reports, the Fed found more than $3 trillion in obligations not reflected as debt on the balance sheets of major technology companies.

This includes more than $1 trillion in signed but not yet commenced lease agreements, as well as more than $2 trillion in contracts with guaranteed payments and residual value guarantees. The assessment covers Amazon, Alphabet, Broadcom, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia and Oracle. Federal Reserve Board Governor Michael Barr said that the potential maximum nominal value of these obligations exceeds $3 trillion.

Growth in borrowing

According to Barr, the combined on-balance-sheet debt of the seven largest AI companies is expected to exceed $800 billion by the end of the year. At the same time, the Fed emphasized that off-balance-sheet obligations are presented without discounting and therefore cannot be directly compared with debt.

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Issuance of debt securities related to advanced computing exceeded $680 billion by October. For comparison, this figure was $130 billion for all of 2023. The share of such borrowing in investment-grade nonfinancial corporate debt issuance rose from less than 6% in 2023 to about 31% this year.

Risks for lenders

The Fed noted that major technology companies with high creditworthiness support projects with weaker credit profiles without an immediate direct impact on their own balance sheets. Data center developers use lease agreements to finance construction, while riskier portions of such debt may end up in high-yield bond funds, insurance companies, business development companies and other private credit structures.

The largest US bank holding companies have about $1 trillion in exposure to major technology companies, data center developers, AI-related special-purpose entities, private credit structures and utilities. Barr warned that the opacity of such obligations could intensify asset sell-offs if investor sentiment changes, as it is difficult to determine where exactly the risk is concentrated.

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