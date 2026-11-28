In Russia, the aggressor state, the Federal Security Service has expanded the list of information that, in the agency’s assessment, could be used against the country’s security. It now includes, among other things, data on bank accounts and salaries of military personnel, defense industry employees, and their family members, Meduza reports.

Data on prisoners and prison staff

The updated list also covers information on convicts, defendants, and suspects who signed contracts for military service, as well as data on their total number. It includes information about employees of Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service who prepare and send prisoners to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The list also concerns data on penitentiary service employees who work with people detained during the war for actions characterized as obstructing the use of the Russian armed forces.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Information on the defense industry

The list includes data on cooperation between defense industry enterprises and weapons developers, as well as on the use of foreign components by such enterprises. The order was signed by FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, and the document was registered by Russia’s Ministry of Justice.

The law on control over the activities of persons under foreign influence, adopted in July 2022, provides that the deliberate collection of such information may serve as grounds for designating a person a “foreign agent.” For this, the authorities must also establish that the person received support or was under foreign influence.

Russian outlet RBC noted that transferring this data under circumstances threatening the country’s security may be classified under a criminal article on cooperation with a foreign state. The FSB approved its first list of non-classified information in 2021; it contained 60 items. In November 2022, it was declared invalid when the current list appeared.

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