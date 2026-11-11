In Russia, the aggressor state, the FSB claimed it had detained two Polish citizens in Kaliningrad Oblast. The Russian security service accused them of working for Polish intelligence services. These claims have no independent confirmation in the report.

Claims by the Russian security service

As Polsat News reports, citing Reuters, the FSB claims that the detainees were collecting information about military facilities located in Kaliningrad Oblast.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In its statement, the FSB also said it had allegedly identified and located an agent network of Polish intelligence services operating in the region. The Russian security service did not provide additional circumstances of the detention or information about the detainees.

Entry ban

Separately, another seven Polish citizens were banned from entering the territory of the Russian Federation. Polsat News did not provide the reasons for this decision or details of the case.

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