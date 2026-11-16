In Moscow, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, announced the detention of a woman suspected of involvement in the car bombing of Sergei Zavorotny. According to Meduza, Zavorotny is described as a Russian intelligence officer and former aide to Mykola Azarov, who was Ukraine's prime minister during Viktor Yanukovych's presidency.

FSB's version

The FSB said that the detained woman was identified only by her year of birth — 2005. According to the service, beginning in July 2026, a representative of a fraudulent call center psychologically influenced the woman while posing as an employee of the Central Bank of Russia. After that, she transferred a significant sum of money to so-called safe accounts.

The FSB also claims that the fraudsters were connected to Ukrainian special services. According to the agency, the woman was later persuaded to commit a particularly serious crime.

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The case is being investigated as an attempted murder

Russia's Investigative Committee released a video of the detained woman's interrogation. In it, she said that she was under the influence of Ukrainian handlers who contacted her while presenting themselves as employees of Russia's Central Bank and Interior Ministry.

According to the Russian investigation, the woman placed an explosive device under the bottom of Zavorotny's car. He sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital. Russian authorities opened a criminal case under an article on attempted murder.

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