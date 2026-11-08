In the United States, Anthropic has struck a deal worth about $3.4 billion to supply its data centers with gas generators, Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the Financial Times. Reuters was unable to independently verify this information.

Generators with a capacity of 1.7 GW

According to the FT, at the end of September, the AI startup acquired commitments for the supply of high-capacity generators with a total capacity of 1.7 GW from OnePWR Solutions, an equipment supplier based in San Antonio, Texas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Financial Times, citing a person familiar with the matter, writes that Anthropic did not buy OnePWR and that the supplier's employees did not move to the AI startup. At the same time, the deal included the engineering and construction capabilities needed to install the generators.

Demand for Claude models

Anthropic and OnePWR did not respond to requests for comment. Reuters notes that high demand for the Claude family of AI models has prompted the company to secure additional computing and power capacity. In September, the agency also reported that Anthropic expects to spend more than $500 billion over the next ten years on building artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Read us on