Space company SpaceX and Tesla have appointed five directors to oversee the work of two special committees conducting talks on a possible merger. The Financial Times reported this, citing people familiar with the matter, according to Channel NewsAsia.

Company representatives

According to the FT, SpaceX delegated two directors to the process — Roelof Botha and Randy Glain. Tesla appointed three directors: Robyn Denholm, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson, and Jack Hartung.

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The report says that the appointed directors are to guide the work of the special committees during the talks.

Information not independently confirmed

Reuters said it was unable to independently confirm the FT's information. The agency contacted both companies for comment, but SpaceX and Tesla had not responded to requests at the time of publication.

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