Full-back Beauden Barrett will captain New Zealand’s rugby team for the first time in his career in the Nations Championship match against Wales in Cardiff, United Kingdom. The game will take place on Saturday, 14 November, at Principality Stadium. It will be the 149th appearance for the 35-year-old Barrett for the national team.

Changes to the All Blacks lineup

New Zealand head coach Dave Rennie made eight changes to the starting lineup compared with the team that defeated Scotland 43-21 last Saturday. There have been ten changes in total to the 23-player squad, BBC Sport reports.

Beauden Barrett’s brother Scott Barrett will start at lock, while Richie Mo’unga will play at fly-half. Flanker Anton Segner and winger Fehi Fineanganofo will make their first starts for the national team.

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Prop George Bower, hooker Asafo Aumua and scrum-half Cortez Ratima have also moved into the starting lineup from the bench. Rennie said the selected squad has a combined 783 appearances for the national team.

Absences ahead of the Wales match

Winger Will Jordan, who suffered a hamstring injury, and centre Jordie Barrett, who has a facial injury, will not play in Cardiff. The coach said Beauden Barrett has significant experience and is highly respected within the team, while captaining in a Test match is a great honour for him.

New Zealand have won their previous 34 Test matches against Wales. The winning streak has continued since 1953.

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