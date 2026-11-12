Researchers at Semmelweis University found that intensive types of physical activity involving accelerations, sharp changes of direction and turns may have a stronger effect on markers of bone tissue formation than walking or conventional strength exercises. As ScienceDaily reports, this conclusion was reached based on a review of 24 clinical studies involving 1,238 healthy adults.

Blood markers were assessed

The authors of the study, published in the journal Sports Medicine - Open, analyzed not changes in bone mineral density but blood biomarkers associated with the formation of new bone tissue. According to the scientists, such indicators make it possible to observe the body's response to training within several weeks, whereas changes in bone density may take considerably longer to become apparent.

The researchers considered the type of exercise — endurance training, strength training or combined sessions — as well as its intensity, frequency and duration. The strongest marker response was linked to activities in which participants repeatedly accelerate, change direction, turn and perform powerful movements.

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Results for football and handball

Recreational football and handball were linked to increases of up to 45–46% in blood indicators related to bone tissue formation. At the same time, walking, step aerobics and standard gym-based strength training produced a weaker response in the measured markers.

The authors also noted that low- and moderate-intensity endurance exercises, including walking or jogging, did not demonstrate a significant long-term effect on markers of bone metabolism. This does not mean such activities should be abandoned: they have other important health benefits.

The scientists cautioned against abruptly starting high-intensity training without proper preparation. People with cardiovascular, musculoskeletal or metabolic diseases, as well as patients with osteoporosis, are advised to consult a doctor or sports medicine specialist before changing their exercise regimen.

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