In the United States, a goal by Polish footballer Robert Lewandowski for Chicago Fire has been nominated for the best goal of the Major League Soccer season. Inter Miami players Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez were also included among the contenders.

Goal in the match against Inter Miami

As Interia Sport reports, Lewandowski received the nomination for a goal scored in a September match against Inter Miami. The Polish striker volleyed in a cross from the left flank by Andrew Gutman and equalized the score at 1:1.

A total of 18 footballers were included on the list of candidates. They include Toronto goalkeeper Luka Gavran, who was nominated for a headed goal in a match against Philadelphia Union that ended 3:3.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Voting on the MLS website

Voting has already begun on the official MLS website, where users will determine the author of the goal of the season. Last season, the award was won by Los Angeles player Son Heung-min.

Lewandowski joined Chicago Fire in July. According to the publication, he scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 23 matches. The striker is currently with the Poland national team after the end of the MLS regular season.

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