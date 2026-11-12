Robertson could match Dalglish’s Scotland record — BBC Sport

Scotland captain Andy Robertson could make his 102nd appearance for the national team on November 13 at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, equalling Kenny Dalglish’s tally. Scotland will face North Macedonia, BBC Sport reports.

Dalglish’s record

If the Tottenham left-back plays, he will equal Dalglish’s record, which has stood for 40 years. Under favourable circumstances, Robertson could surpass that mark as early as Monday in St. Gallen, Switzerland, becoming the outright record holder for appearances for Scotland’s men’s national team.

Robertson made his national-team debut on March 5, 2014, in Warsaw, coming on as a substitute at the age of 19. According to him, Scotland’s then head coach Gordon Strachan urged him to play as boldly as he did for Dundee United and not adopt a cautious style.

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Respect for an idol

The footballer stressed that he sees the possibility of equalling Dalglish primarily as an opportunity to pay tribute to his idol. Robertson called Dalglish the greatest player in Scotland’s history and suggested that he is one of the greatest footballers in the United Kingdom.

Robertson also spoke about personal ties with the Dalglish family that emerged after his move to Liverpool in 2017. According to him, the Dalglish family supported him and his wife Rachel, who was expecting their first child at the time.

Before the game against North Macedonia, the Scotland captain recalled the previous match against Slovenia, in which, in his assessment, the team was inferior to its opponent in every aspect. He said the national team wants to make amends and secure an important result in the upcoming game.

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