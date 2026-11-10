Carlos Palacios, a Chilean midfielder for the Argentine club Boca Juniors, gave a statement to police in Santiago on November 9, 2026, in a drug trafficking case. As The Rio Times reports, the footballer was summoned to the Anti-Narcotics Brigade of Chile’s Investigative Police (PDI) as an imputado — a person under investigation.

Palacios’s lawyer, Felipe Moraga, said that no formal charges had been brought against his client and that no judicial restrictions had been imposed on him. According to the defense lawyer, the prosecutor offered the footballer either to give a statement to clarify the circumstances of the case and recover the pickup truck, or to exercise his right not to testify.

Operation Capitanes

The investigation is being conducted by the South Santiago prosecutor’s office. It is linked to Operation Capitanes, carried out by the PDI Anti-Narcotics Brigade and the prosecutor’s office in early August 2026. According to police, law enforcement officers seized approximately 1,480 kilograms of coca paste, cocaine and cannabis during three related operations. Investigators believe the drugs were transported from northern Chile to Santiago.

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Police reported the arrest of four people — two Chileans and two Bolivians — whom they link to three criminal organizations. In two homes in the La Florida district in southern Santiago, police said they found about 70 kilograms of drugs, two pistols and ammunition.

Arrest of the footballer’s father-in-law

Palacios’s father-in-law was arrested during the raid and was later charged with drug trafficking and violating the law on weapons control. The court ordered that he remain in custody until trial. Investigators claim that the detainee used a vehicle registered to Palacios to transport drugs. In August, the footballer denied any connection to the case.

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