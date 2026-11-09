In Sinsheim, Germany, Schalke 04 players Robin Gosens and Loris Karius were injured in the Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim, which ended in a 1-2 defeat for the visitors. As Der Spiegel reports, the club fears Gosens could face a lengthy absence due to a knee injury.

Collision early in the second half

In the 51st minute, defender Gosens collided with his goalkeeper Karius during a save near the goal. Gosens accidentally struck the goalkeeper’s nose with his boot studs and injured his own knee. The defender left the pitch supported by two teammates.

Karius looked stunned after the incident and suffered a facial cut. Schalke head coach Miron Muslic said the situation with Gosens looked serious and that the team feared a severe knee injury. Both players are to undergo examinations in Gelsenkirchen.

Gosens had only recently returned to the team. Two weeks ago, in the match against Cologne, he collided heads with teammate Soufiane El-Faouzi. In the match in Sinsheim, El-Faouzi played in a mask, while Gosens wore a black bandage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Defeat and winless run

Hoffenheim opened the scoring in the 10th minute after a mistake by Karius: the goalkeeper passed the ball to Fisnik Asllani, who sent it into the net. In the 26th minute, Tim Lemperle doubled the home side’s lead.

After the break, Schalke created several chances: Adil Aouchiche hit the crossbar, while Junior Dina Ebimbe failed to convert an opportunity. Junior Adamu reduced the deficit in the 81st minute, scoring after 500 goalless minutes for Schalke, but the visitors could not equalise.

For Schalke, this was their sixth consecutive match without a win. The team entered the international break in second-to-last place in the table, while Hoffenheim moved up to ninth position.

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