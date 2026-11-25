In England, footballer Raheem Sterling was handed a 12-month prison sentence for dangerous driving. The sentence was suspended for 18 months. The athlete was also banned from driving for two years and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, BBC Sport reports.

Motorway crash

At a previous hearing in September, Sterling admitted dangerous driving before a motorway crash on 28 May. The court heard that the Lamborghini sustained significant damage in the collision, including damage to all four wheels, which meant it could not continue driving.

The footballer also admitted possessing nitrous oxide with the intent of wrongfully inhaling it and failing to provide a sample for analysis. He was arrested 11 days after a match for Dutch club Feyenoord on 17 May, which he joined on a short-term basis.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Career in English football

The 31-year-old Sterling played for Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal. For Manchester City, he scored 131 goals in 339 matches in all competitions, winning four English league titles, five English League Cups, the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield.

Sterling made his England debut in November 2012 at the age of 17. In total, he made 82 appearances for the national team and scored 20 goals, playing at three World Cups and two European Championships. At Euro 2020, he was among the leading players in the England team, which reached the final and lost to Italy.

Read us on