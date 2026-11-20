The Football Association of England has fined Chelsea £150,000 for offensive and discriminatory chants by fans during the club's winning FA Cup match against Charlton Athletic in January. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Association's decision

The incident occurred around the 56th minute of the FA Cup third-round match. The Premier League club admitted the charge brought against it.

An independent regulatory commission also issued Chelsea with a warning and set out an action plan for the club. The fine amounts to approximately $196,600.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Chelsea's statement

Chelsea confirmed the sanction and condemned the chants heard during the match. The club said that sectarian abuse, meaning chants that create division and target a particular religious or political group, as well as any discriminatory language, have no place in football.

The club also said it would seek to identify those responsible for such behaviour and take the necessary action.

Read us on