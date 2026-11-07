The Argentine Football Association plans to apply to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after FIFA rejected its appeals against sanctions imposed on the association and midfielder Leandro Paredes. As BBC Sport reports, the association will first request FIFA's reasoning for the decisions and will then apply to CAS.

Player suspensions

Paredes was suspended for 10 matches for his role in on-field clashes after Argentina lost 0-1 to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final. The footballer was also fined $90,000, or £66,000.

Defender Nahuel Molina initially received a seven-match suspension and a $90,000 fine. According to the Argentine Football Association, FIFA reduced his suspension to four matches, while the sanctions against Paredes remained in force.

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After the final in July, Paredes, Molina, Thiago Almada and assistant coach Roberto Ayala were reportedly involved in an on-field clash as Spain's players celebrated their victory. According to BBC Sport's description, Paredes appeared to push Spain's Eric Garcia by the throat, while substitute Gavi tried to intervene, but Almada knocked him to the ground. FIFA subsequently appointed a prosecutor for disciplinary and ethics matters to assess the incident.

Fine for the association

The Argentine Football Association was fined $321,000, or £235,000. The sanctions concern the use of a sporting event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature, improper team conduct, as well as discriminatory chants and gestures by fans.

After the 2-1 victory over England in the semi-final, several Argentine footballers displayed a banner declaring Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory.

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