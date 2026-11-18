The Football Association considered challenging FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s right to run for a fourth term, but believes such an attempt is unlikely to achieve the desired result. BBC Sport reports.

The FIFA presidential election is due to take place in March. Infantino has led the organisation since 2016 and oversaw the introduction of a three-term limit for presidents.

The Football Association’s position

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt said in a letter to the human rights group Fair Square that the organisation had examined the possibility of challenging Infantino’s right to run for a new term. According to her, the FIFA procedure ended with a decision not to count his incomplete first period in office when applying the term-limit restriction.

After a detailed review of the procedure, the association does not believe a challenge would succeed. At the same time, Hewitt confirmed that the organisation opposes Infantino’s re-election and will support French Football Federation president Philippe Diallo in the upcoming election.

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Decision on the first period

In 2022, the FIFA Council agreed with the position of the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee that Infantino’s period in office between 2016 and 2019 should not be considered a separate presidential term. He took over FIFA after Sepp Blatter and completed his predecessor’s interrupted final term.

Fair Square had previously called on the Football Association to approach FIFA’s Governance Committee to prevent Infantino from taking part in the election. The group believes that the decision not to count his first period in office contradicts the spirit and purpose of FIFA’s statutes.

Former FIFA Governance Committee chair Miguel Maduro said that a national association or confederation could challenge Infantino’s eligibility to participate in the election at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. UEFA has also supported Diallo’s candidacy. FIFA was approached for comment, while the Football Association declined to comment.

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