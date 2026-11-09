A meeting of G7 foreign ministers will take place in Paris, France, on November 9, 2026. It will be the first opportunity for Washington's allies after the US midterm elections to assess whether President Donald Trump's setback will change his administration's approach to Ukraine, the Middle East and relations with its closest partners.

Narrowing room for maneuver

According to The Japan Times, four G7 diplomats believe that the Democrats' election success could narrow the White House's room for maneuver. At the same time, they cautioned against expecting the United States to return to its traditional multilateral approach, as foreign policy, in their assessment, remains under Trump's control.

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Meeting moved from Marseille

The event was moved from Marseille to Paris at short notice for security reasons after several weeks of protests in France.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to attend the meeting. This will be his first appearance before allies after the midterm elections. Rubio is also being considered a possible contender to take part in the 2028 US presidential election.

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