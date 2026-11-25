Erling Haaland said Manchester City's current form is insufficient after a 2-2 home draw with Napoli in the Champions League. According to Sky Sports News, a late goal by Rayan Cherki rescued a draw for City.

Haaland's assessment

In an interview with TNT Sports, the striker said the team tried to put pressure on their opponents but was unable to do so. According to him, City allowed Napoli to attack too easily and did not control the game or their own attacks as they would have liked.

Haaland noted that victories make the game easier and give players an understanding of what to do next, while a winless run forces them to question everything. He added that the team has enough individual quality, but every player on the pitch needs to show it.

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Defence and the next match

After the draw, Manchester City are sixth in the Champions League table. The team has not kept a clean sheet for 10 consecutive matches and has conceded 20 goals in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Head coach Enzo Maresca acknowledged that the team is conceding too many goals and must correct this aspect. Over the last 10 matches, he has used eight different combinations of a back four. Manchester City's next opponent will be reigning Premier League champions Arsenal. Haaland called the meeting the toughest match of the season and stressed that the team needs to perform at the highest level.

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