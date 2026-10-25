On the eve of elections in Israel, Gadi Eisenkot emphasized his Moroccan origins during a campaign event in Sderot, a city considered one of the strongholds of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party. As Deutsche Welle reports, materials from Eisenkot’s liberal Yashar party are particularly visible among campaign posters on the outskirts of the city.

The posters use the slogan “Rosh Memshala Dialna.” It combines the Hebrew word for “prime minister” and the Moroccan Arabic word Dialna, meaning “one of our own” or “our own.” Sderot is located in the Negev Desert, about 75 kilometers south of Tel Aviv and one kilometer from the border with the Gaza Strip. The city is home to a significant community of Jews of Moroccan origin, and Sderot itself has become one of the symbols of Moroccan Jewish culture in Israel.

A bet on identity

In 2022, Likud received more than 40% of the vote in Sderot, while 23% of voters nationwide supported the party. Eisenkot’s campaign also accused Likud of sidelining Mizrahi politicians — Jews who predominantly originate from countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Estimates indicate that Mizrahim make up about half of Israel’s Jewish population, or approximately 4 million people.

Right-wing journalist Yinon Magal said on television that Eisenkot was allegedly controlled by elite Ashkenazim and called him a monkey. Netanyahu, who is of European origin, condemned the remark.

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Journalist and former member of parliament Daniel Ben-Simon, who was born in Morocco, said that the use of the word Dialna is an important symbolic step. According to him, Israeli society long sought to erase the Arab identity of Jews from North Africa. Ben-Simon believes that such rhetoric makes it possible to publicly combine Israeli and Moroccan identities.

History of Sderot

After Israel was founded, many Jews from Arabic-speaking countries were sent to ma'abarot — temporary transit camps that were often remote and had inadequate infrastructure. Some of these settlements later became development towns which, according to the publication, received less funding than the country’s central regions. Sderot is one of the best-known such cities.

Over the past two decades, the city has frequently come under rocket attacks by Hamas due to its proximity to Gaza. During the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, more than 50 people were killed in Sderot. Over the following three years, the city’s population grew by approximately 5,000 to 40,000 residents. At the same time, the influence of the national-religious community is growing in the city; it tends to support Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party, which is part of Netanyahu’s coalition.

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