US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, speaking during Cyber Week & AI Week at Tel Aviv University, called on the United States, Israel and Taiwan to strengthen cooperation to protect critical infrastructure from cyber threats. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Comparison of Israel and Taiwan

Ya-Ping, or Abby, Lee, a representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Tel Aviv, also took part in the discussion. Huckabee said that Taiwan reminds him of Israel in many ways.

According to the ambassador, both countries are democracies, guarantee freedom of expression and movement, and women have equal opportunities in government and the private sector. He also said that Israel and Taiwan are among the leaders in developing technologies used by the world, and linked technological breakthroughs to democratic freedoms and equal opportunities.

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Protection of critical infrastructure

Huckabee stressed that partnerships between countries from different parts of the world are important for protecting critical infrastructure, systems and vital services. He warned that the misuse of cyber capabilities could lead to injuries or the deaths of large numbers of people.

For her part, Ya-Ping Lee emphasized the importance of cooperation between Taiwan, Israel and the United States in the era of artificial intelligence. According to her, there are no geographical borders in digital space; instead, there are neighbors united by values. She also compared technology to fire, which can be useful but is capable of causing harm.

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