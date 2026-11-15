Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the country’s armed forces will determine the geography of military operations in the event of a new strike by the United States. NDTV World reported this, citing the semi-official Iranian agency Mehr.

Tehran’s conditions

During an open parliamentary session, Ghalibaf said that Tehran would not remain in a state of “neither war nor peace.” According to him, it does not matter to Iran whether Washington chooses negotiations or war.

He also said that the path to an agreement would be open if the United States agreed to Iran’s seven conditions. The content of these conditions is not provided in the report.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Signals from Washington

Reuters, citing three informed sources, reported that US President Donald Trump had recently told advisers about the possibility of refraining from new strikes on Iran. He named the absence of new provocations by Tehran or the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthis as a condition for this.

According to the agency, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Trump not to resume attacks on Iran. Reuters also wrote that the US military is ready for escalation if necessary, while a third aircraft carrier is heading to the Middle East to replace one of the two ships already in the region.

NDTV World notes that the United States and Israel began joint strikes on Iran on February 28, and on June 17 Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed an agreement to cease hostilities. On July 8, Trump said that the arrangement had ended, and a week later Tehran suspended the memorandum, accusing Washington of breaching its obligations.

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