Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen reached the last 16 of the Grand Slam of Darts after winning their final group-stage matches. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Humphries defeats Cullen

Second seed Luke Humphries defeated England's Joe Cullen 5-2. Cullen recorded the higher average — 103.22 compared with Humphries' 98.67 — but lost the match.

In the next round, the former world champion will play compatriot Tom Sykes. Sykes, the lowest-ranked player among those remaining in the tournament, topped Group J after beating Krzysztof Ratajski 5-1.

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Van Gerwen to play Wade

Michael van Gerwen beat Sweden's Jeffrey de Graaf 5-4 in a tense match. At 4-3, the Dutchman missed several darts for the match, allowing his opponent to level the score and take the game into a deciding leg. Van Gerwen composed himself in the final leg, secured the win and reached the last 16.

In the last 16, van Gerwen will face James Wade, who defeated Ricky Evans 5-0. Gian van Veen and Nathan Aspinall also advanced to the play-off stage after beating Bradley Brooks 5-2 and Karel Sedlacek 5-0, respectively.

“It was not a good game at all. We were both under pressure, and that did not benefit us,” van Gerwen said. According to him, he is frustrated that he was unable to show the level he is capable of.

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