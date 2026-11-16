Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has urged Formula 1, the International Automobile Federation and teams to work more actively on diversity and equality in hiring. The Guardian reports, citing a new report by the driver’s Mission 44 foundation titled Igniting Inclusion.

Hamilton said the sport inspires millions of young people, but inspiration alone is not enough without real opportunities to begin a career. In his view, the future of Formula 1 depends on whether it can open access to the profession for talented people from underrepresented groups.

Report proposals

The report proposes that teams, Formula 1 and the International Automobile Federation annually submit data on people who start working in the sport, leave it or receive promotions. This information is proposed to be collected by gender, ethnic background and socioeconomic status, while an independent partner would publish an overall picture for the entire series.

The document’s authors also called on these bodies to invest £50 million over five years to help young people from underrepresented groups begin careers in motorsport. New positions created under this initiative are proposed to be excluded from teams’ spending cap. Separately, teams are to annually publish the number of paid and accessible places for young people at the start of their careers.

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Progress and gaps

Hamilton acknowledged that some changes have taken place in Formula 1 since 2021. In particular, the International Automobile Federation, Formula 1 and all 11 teams signed a diversity and inclusion charter. The series also continued its engineering scholarship programme, allocating £2.4 million to it over three years, while more than 500,000 young people from 71 countries have benefited from its educational programmes.

At the same time, Igniting Inclusion states that Formula 1 still does not keep records that would make it possible to assess whether more representatives of underrepresented groups have begun working in the sport compared with 2021. A survey of 3,000 fans in the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil showed that 80% of respondents believe broader representation will help Formula 1 attract fans and sponsors, while 64% are convinced that the series’ leadership must do more for inclusion.

The Mission 44 foundation, established by Hamilton in 2021, supports schoolchildren facing poverty and a lack of role models, encouraging them to acquire skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as to pursue careers in motorsport. Since the first Hamilton Commission report, the driver has invested £20 million in the project.

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