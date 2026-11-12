Ghana's national team defeated Somalia 2-0 in Sekondi-Takoradi in qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. These are the Ghanaian team's first points in Group C after defeats in the opening two matches against Côte d'Ivoire and Gambia, BBC Sport reports.

Missed penalty and two goals

The hosts could have taken the lead as early as the 14th minute: Alidu Seidu was brought down in the penalty area, but Somalia goalkeeper Ibrahim Hussein saved Jordan Ayew's penalty.

The scoring was opened in first-half stoppage time. Following a corner by Mohammed Kudus, Mohammed Salisu headed the ball across goal, and Jonas Adjetey scored from six yards. Shortly after the hour mark, Felix Afena-Gyan doubled Ghana's advantage: his shot from inside the penalty area went under Hussein and crossed the goal line.

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Group standings

After this victory, the four-time African champions are three points behind Côte d'Ivoire and Gambia. These teams were due to play in Bouaké on the same day.

Before the November matches, Ghana national team coach Carlos Queiroz left his post by mutual agreement. Ghana women's national team coach Kim Björkegren took temporary charge of the team for the match against Somalia.

In another qualifying match, DR Congo defeated Sierra Leone 3-1. Newcastle United forward Yoane Wissa scored the first goal, while the Congolese, with nine points, moved top of Group E.

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