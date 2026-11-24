British sailor Hannah Mills will leave Emirates GBR and become the driver and leader of the new United Arab Emirates team in the SailGP sailing league. The UAE team will make its competition debut in January 2027, and the number of participants in the series next season will increase to 14, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Mills’ change of role

The 38-year-old Mills spent five seasons with Ben Ainslie’s British team, where she was a strategist on the F50 catamaran. She has two Olympic gold medals and one silver medal, and also helped Great Britain win the SailGP championship title last year.

Mills said she had long sought such an opportunity and expressed hope that her new role would inspire other women and young sailors to develop and achieve their ambitions.

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UAE team

The UAE team is owned by businessman and sailor Chris Bake and Mubadala Capital, the asset management division of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company. In 2024, Mubadala Capital acquired the Brazilian SailGP team. Bake is also a co-owner of the British team.

Foiling athlete Jemima Lines will replace Mills as strategist for Emirates GBR. Her debut is expected to take place this weekend in Abu Dhabi, where the champions will be determined in the 2026 season final and the winner will receive a $2 million prize.

SailGP was founded in 2019 by America’s Cup veteran Russell Coutts and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Teams from Australia, Brazil, Great Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States compete in the global series.

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