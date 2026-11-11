In India, Mumbai Indians traded their captain Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings for left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh ahead of the next season of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament. The IPL organisers announced the deal.

Trade between the clubs

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Pandya has been Mumbai Indians captain since 2024. The all-rounder won four IPL titles across two spells with the tournament’s five-time champions.

Pandya also led Gujarat Titans for two seasons. Under his leadership, the team won the IPL title in its debut season in 2022.

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Arshdeep joins Mumbai

Arshdeep spent eight seasons with Punjab Kings. At Mumbai Indians, he will play alongside Jasprit Bumrah in the team’s fast-bowling attack.

The deadline for clubs to submit their lists of retained and released players was set for November 17. The IPL mini-auction is scheduled for December 16 in Goa. The organisers have not yet announced the schedule for the 20th season, but it is expected to be held from March to May 2027.

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