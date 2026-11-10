Garmin and Waze have added a feature that allows cyclists with compatible Garmin devices to appear in the Waze app for nearby drivers. As Electrek reports, a cyclist will be indicated by a moving icon in real time.

How the integration will work

For the feature to work, a cyclist must use a compatible Garmin Edge bike computer or Garmin smartwatch. Geolocation is transmitted via the Garmin LiveTrack service and may be displayed to drivers using Waze.

The option must be activated in the Garmin Connect app. It will launch when a user starts an outdoor cycling activity. Garmin said that geolocation sharing is temporary and only applies during the session, while the cyclist’s personal data will not be displayed in Waze.

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Conditions for users

LiveTrack is a free feature for owners of compatible Garmin devices. Previously, it allowed users to share their current location, speed, route and other trip data with friends and family. Integration with Waze expands the ability to share geolocation with nearby drivers using the app.

The feature depends on two conditions: the cyclist must be riding with a compatible Garmin device, and the driver must be using Waze. According to Electrek, the alert may be useful in the dark, in poor visibility, on narrow roads, or before turns with limited visibility.

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