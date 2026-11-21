Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane, according to Sky Sports News, is set to miss three months due to an ankle injury. He sustained the injury in Friday's Bundesliga match against Cologne.

Substituted early in the game

The report states that the forward left the pitch in the 20th minute of the match. Sky Sports News published this information as breaking news on November 20, 2026.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The footballer's latest achievements

The injury occurred a few days after Kane became England's record holder for the number of appearances. The report also refers to him as the captain of the England national team.

Earlier this month, Kane won the Ballon d'Or award. According to Sky Sports News, the footballer is set to miss three months due to an ankle injury sustained in the game against Cologne. The outlet said it would update the article as new details emerge.

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