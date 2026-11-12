Footballer Harry Kane started for England in the Nations League match against Croatia at Wembley Stadium in England and made his 126th appearance for the national team. He became the sole holder of the England men’s team appearance record, surpassing Peter Shilton, The Guardian reports.

Appearance record

Last month, Kane equalled Shilton’s England appearance record when he played his 125th match. The forward made his national-team debut in March 2015.

At the time of the record-breaking match, the 33-year-old Kane had scored 91 goals for England. In late September and early October, he scored six goals in four games. Wayne Rooney is second on the England men’s team’s all-time scoring list with 53 goals.

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Other achievements

Kane set the appearance record two and a half weeks after winning the Ballon d’Or. He received the award for the 2025–26 season, in which he scored 61 goals in 51 matches for Bayern and helped England reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Seven England women’s team players have made more appearances than Kane. The list is headed by Fara Williams, who played 172 matches. Kane said he aims to set a benchmark that will be difficult for his teammates to surpass: Declan Rice has 80 appearances at the age of 27, while Jude Bellingham has 60 at 23.

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