In Scotland, Hearts beat Celtic 3-1 at home in a Scottish Premiership match at Tynecastle Park. The defeat prevented Celtic from returning to the top of the standings. This was reported by Sky Sports.

Three goals after the break

Celtic took the lead in the 57th minute thanks to a goal from Camilo Duran, his 16th of the season. However, just two minutes later, Pierre Landry Kabore equalised: after Jordi Altena's shot was blocked, the ball reached Sabah Keryota, who passed to Kabore.

In the 67th minute, Josh McPake assisted Claudio Braga, who put Hearts ahead. In the 75th minute, McPake scored the hosts' third goal with a shot from around 25 yards that Celtic goalkeeper Sam Johnstone could not save.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

VAR and a stoppage

In the 17th minute, referee Nick Walsh reviewed an incident involving Luke McCowan and Altena following VAR intervention, but did not award a penalty to Celtic.

In the second half, the match was briefly stopped following reports of an alleged racist gesture by a Hearts fan towards Celtic winger Hyunjun Yang. Hearts said that the fan had been identified and arrested.

Following this result, Hearts moved up to third place and reduced the gap to Celtic to eight points. Celtic are two points behind Rangers, who retained the lead.

Read us on