Hearts won 8-0 away to Dundee in a Scottish Premiership match at Dens Park in Dundee, Scotland. The Edinburgh team scored four goals in each half, while Dundee played with 10 men from the 56th minute after Owen Bevan was sent off.

As Sky Sports reports, Hearts ended a run of three consecutive defeats. It was the club's biggest win in Scotland's top division since 1957.

Four goals before the break

Sabah Kerjota opened the scoring in the 23rd minute. Two minutes later, Pierre Landry Kabore doubled the visitors' lead, and in the 32nd minute he completed his brace after a cross from the left flank. Dundee conceded a fourth goal in the 40th minute after a deflection off Ryan Finnegan, who was credited with an own goal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Before the break, the hosts had a chance to reduce the deficit: Westley headed Riley's free kick onto the crossbar.

Red card and four more goals

At the start of the second half, Hearts scored a fifth, but Claudio Braga's goal was ruled out after a VAR review for handball. Shortly afterwards, Bevan received a straight red card for a foul on Braga.

Braga did score in the 72nd minute, followed by goals from Sabri Gendouz, Kerjota and Stuart Findlay. Kerjota, like Kabore, finished the match with two goals. Thanks to the win, Hearts moved to within one point of third-placed Falkirk.

Read us on