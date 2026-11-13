Hassett denies reports of leaving White House — CNBC

In the United States, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Friday denied reports that he is allegedly expected to leave the White House in the coming weeks. His statement concerned information about a possible departure from the administration of the US president.

Hassett’s denial

In a text message to journalist Eamon Javers, Hassett said that this information was untrue. CNBC reports this.

The publication notes that Hassett heads the US National Economic Council. He responded to reports that his departure from the White House is expected in the coming weeks.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Publication details

CNBC published the information on November 13, 2026, as breaking news. The article was released at 2:43 p.m. US Eastern Time.

The publication also includes a photograph of Hassett taken on November 6 during his interview in the James S. Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington. The source provides no other details about the report he denied.

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