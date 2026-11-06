Authorities in South Africa’s Gauteng province are training 80 traffic wardens to work on monitoring the alcohol trade. The programme is intended to strengthen efforts against illegal alcohol sales, underage drinking, as well as alcohol-related crime and violence. As TimesLIVE reports, the training is taking place ahead of end-of-school-year parties and the festive season.

Monitoring the alcohol trade

This week, the traffic wardens are undergoing training to serve as alcohol control inspectors at the Gauteng Liquor Board. Authorities expect this to strengthen the province’s capacity to monitor compliance with legislation in this area.

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Gauteng Economic Development Department head Motlatjo Moholwa said the initiative should combine support for legal business and the creation of economic opportunities with the safety of consumers and communities. He also stressed the need to check whether establishments selling alcohol comply with licensing conditions and operate responsibly.

Preparing for the festive season

The Department of Community Safety called the programme the beginning of Gauteng’s festive-season readiness campaign. Its goal is to ensure that alcohol sellers operate within the law and that communities are protected from risks associated with non-compliance and irresponsible alcohol trading.

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