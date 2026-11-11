Gas projects win all 5.16 GW at Germany’s auction — OilPrice

In Germany, gas projects received all 5.16 GW of adjusted capacity in the first capacity auction. More than half of this volume consists of projects at the sites of operating coal-fired power plants. As OilPrice reports, the country is seeking reliable backup sources of electricity for periods when wind and solar generation is insufficient.

Adjusted capacity takes into account each project’s expected contribution to electricity supply reliability. The need for backup generation is growing amid the gradual phaseout of coal and the expansion of renewable energy, particularly during prolonged periods of weak winds and low solar generation, known in Germany as Dunkelflaute.

Advantage for RWE and LEAG

LEAG and RWE received more than 99% of the allocated capacity. LEAG’s success at the sites of its operating lignite power plants demonstrates the advantages of reusing grid connections and other infrastructure. Access to an already equipped energy site can reduce investment costs and project implementation timelines.

Capacity payments reward operators for being ready to provide backup electricity supply. At the same time, the auction result showed that the established selection rules proved more favorable for gas generation than for battery systems.

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Auction terms and contract prices

In the first round, participants had to provide at least 80% of installed capacity for 10 consecutive hours. This requirement made it difficult for batteries to compete economically, so no energy storage project received a contract.

With a procurement target of 4.5 GW, bids for nearly 12 GW were submitted to the auction. The weighted average price of selected bids was about €155,000 per megawatt of adjusted capacity per year, 36% below the set price cap. At the same time, it exceeded the figures recorded in recent European capacity auctions.

The projects must be ready to use hydrogen, but technical readiness to switch fuels does not itself guarantee hydrogen consumption. The terms of subsequent auctions, including operating-duration requirements and contract rules, may create more opportunities for batteries and other flexibility technologies.

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