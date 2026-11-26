Dutch gas network operator Gasunie has called on the country to create a strategic natural gas reserve to strengthen energy security amid possible international supply disruptions. OilPrice reports this, citing the company’s statement.

Supply risks

Gasunie said there is currently no immediate threat of a gas shortage. At the same time, the Netherlands and Europe as a whole remain vulnerable to external market shocks. Demand for gas for heating has increased due to an early cold spell that has affected a significant part of Europe.

The company said that the gas supply infrastructure of Northwestern Europe is currently operating without significant restrictions, while deliveries to the Netherlands and other European countries remain stable. However, according to the operator’s assessment, the current situation does not guarantee the same conditions for the remainder of the winter.

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Stocks before winter

Gasunie notes that cold weather, growing global demand for liquefied natural gas, and geopolitical factors could quickly change the balance between demand and supply.

Back in August, the company warned that the Netherlands would not meet its target for filling gas storage facilities before winter. Gasunie said at the time that without additional measures, the country was insufficiently prepared for a scenario involving one of the harshest winters.

In September, the Dutch government lowered the target level for filling gas storage facilities from 115 TWh to 93 TWh following a European Commission recommendation to fill Dutch storage facilities to a lower level ahead of winter. Gasunie stressed that a smaller volume of reserves does not in itself mean a gas shortage or a threat to security of supply. At the same time, Europe and the Netherlands entered the winter season with their lowest gas stocks in more than a decade.

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