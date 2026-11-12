In Washington, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is seeking to strengthen the powers of the Pentagon’s top civilian official for special operations. He wants to give the position a status equivalent to that of military department heads, Breaking Defense reports.

In a memorandum dated November 2, Hegseth proposed elevating the assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict to a new level of under secretary for strategic services. The position is currently held by Derrick Anderson. Congressional approval is required to formally establish the new level, so the legislative affairs team was tasked with preparing the relevant proposals.

Participation in key decisions

At the same time, Hegseth directed that the office be designated Code 2 within the Pentagon’s internal seniority system. This is intended to give the special operations official a status comparable to that of military department heads, including with regard to participation in top-level meetings.

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Hegseth also instructed that the head of the office be included in meetings of the Senior Leaders Council, the Joint Requirements Oversight Council, program budget reviews, and other formats involving military department heads. Within 60 days, 75 civilian employees and 25 representatives of the Joint Staff are to be transferred to the office.

Funding and budget priorities

The secretary ordered that $45 million annually be identified in operations and maintenance funds for the office’s daily operations. The memorandum also provides for separate treatment of special operations forces in defense planning guidance, including an emphasis on greater investment in modernization, upgrades to key platforms, and sustaining readiness.

Budget planners were ordered to identify opportunities for priority funding in fiscal year 2027 and to treat US Special Operations Command requests for resources and personnel for fiscal years 2028–2032 as priorities. Kori Schake, an expert at the American Enterprise Institute, expressed doubt about the initiative, stating that Congress must authorize and fund the status change and the allocation of funds.

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