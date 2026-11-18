US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced a new military cooperation agreement between the United States and Venezuela during a visit to Caracas, Venezuela. He appeared alongside Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez.

Training and intelligence sharing

As Cyprus Mail reports, the agreement provides for joint training, intelligence sharing, and other areas of military interaction. The parties did not disclose details of the arrangement.

Rodríguez said the agreement is intended to help counter common threats and strengthen the training of Venezuela’s armed forces. This is Hegseth’s first visit to Venezuela since the January raid by US special forces, during which, according to the publication, US troops removed President Nicolás Maduro from power.

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Oil sector

The publication also writes that Washington is increasing its influence in Venezuela’s oil industry. In August, producer North American Blue Energy Partners, or NABEP, received long-term access to 17 oil fields containing about one-fifth of the country’s oil reserves. This occurred as part of a partnership with the US government.

Venezuelan businessman Alejandro Betancourt, who controls NABEP, told journalists that he had discussed the progress of oil cooperation with Hegseth. According to him, the company plans to produce more than 250,000 barrels of oil per day by the end of the year after commissioning ten groups of wells. In mid-October, it was producing 224,000 barrels per day, according to the company.

On the same day, Hegseth was also due to visit Colombia to transfer military equipment and discuss security cooperation with Bogotá. Colombia’s defense minister said that the Pentagon chief was to hand over a Hercules C-130 aircraft and discuss US support in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal armed groups.

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