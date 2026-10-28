US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, in Cebu, Philippines, announced increased funding for military cooperation with the country and agreed with Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. to strengthen interaction between the armed forces of the two states. As the South China Morning Post reports, the talks took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting and partner countries in the ADMM-Plus format.

US-Philippines coordination

According to the Pentagon, the additional funding is intended to enhance the interoperability of US and Philippine forces along the so-called first island chain. The sides also agreed to launch an initiative to modernize allied command-and-control systems. Its stated goal is to improve real-time bilateral coordination and strengthen the alliance’s resilience.

At the same time, the Pentagon did not disclose the amount of the additional funding, did not specify which systems or procedures it would be directed toward, and did not provide a timetable for implementing the initiative.

The United States refers to the first island chain as a belt of islands stretching from Japan through Taiwan to the Philippines and the South China Sea. The US strategy calls for deploying forces in this area to prevent China from achieving military objectives in the event of a conflict, or to make doing so prohibitively costly.

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Talks with Japan

Separately, Hegseth held talks with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. They agreed to accelerate measures for more flexible use of military facilities and to conduct exercises practicing operations from dispersed positions.

According to the Pentagon, the sides also discussed strengthening deterrence by expanding bilateral access, presence and realistic exercises in Japan, including live-fire drills. At the same time, the US Defense Department did not specify which facilities or new access arrangements the agreements concern or when they are planned to be implemented.

Japan and the Philippines, together with the United States and Australia, are part of the Squad defense and security format. During US military exercises in these countries, the Typhon missile system and High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or Himars, have recently been deployed.

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