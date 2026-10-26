Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth will visit the Philippines this week, where he will take part in a meeting of ASEAN defense ministers with dialogue partners and hold bilateral and multilateral talks. The Pentagon announced the trip, South China Morning Post reports.

Talks in Cebu

The meeting of ASEAN defense ministers and eight dialogue partners will take place in Cebu. The Pentagon said Hegseth’s participation is intended to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to peace through strength in the Pacific region.

The US defense department also said the talks are intended to strengthen deterrence, develop key alliances and partnerships, and expand burden-sharing among countries in the region.

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Regional context

The visit will take place amid Washington’s efforts to strengthen security ties in the Indo-Pacific region ahead of an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. Trump is expected to arrive in China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Next month, the Philippines will host the annual ASEAN summit in Manila. Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez said meetings of the informal Squad group involving the United States, the Philippines, Australia and Japan could take place on the sidelines of the events. Washington also confirmed that a Quad meeting involving the United States, Australia, India and Japan will be held.

Hegseth’s trip comes amid tensions between Manila and Beijing over competing claims in the South China Sea. The dispute has been accompanied by a series of clashes between Philippine and Chinese vessels near disputed features.

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